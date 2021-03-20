Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

