Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

TFX stock opened at $401.08 on Thursday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.08 and a 200-day moving average of $379.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

