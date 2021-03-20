TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 2,500 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 324.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

