Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

