Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,121 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock worth $2,647,088 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide.

