Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,547 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter.

NXST stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $245,143.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $19,533,668. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

