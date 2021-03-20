Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $483,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TGTX stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

