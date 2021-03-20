Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $443,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

