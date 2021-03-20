Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $440,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 154,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

