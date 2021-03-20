TD Securities Raises Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$16.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
