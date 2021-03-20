TD Securities Raises Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$16.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.