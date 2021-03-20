TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) PT Raised to $52.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. Research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $8,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

