TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.65.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.19. The firm has a market cap of C$56.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$47.25 and a 1 year high of C$67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Insiders have bought a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,986 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

