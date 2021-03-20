TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand Acquires 500 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,042.61.

Donald R. Marchand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$57.22 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.25 and a 1 year high of C$67.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$56.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.