Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.05.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $7.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.55. 7,745,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,140. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.