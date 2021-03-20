Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

