Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.39. 1,013,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,019,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

