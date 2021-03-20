Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,444. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

