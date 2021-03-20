Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TALO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,444. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 3.15.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
