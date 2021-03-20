Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading 33% Higher

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares shot up 33% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $30.06. 48,138,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,650% from the average session volume of 2,751,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

