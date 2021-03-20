Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Up 33%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares shot up 33% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $30.06. 48,138,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,650% from the average session volume of 2,751,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

