Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty Sells 7,101 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $271,542.24.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82.

On Friday, December 18th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYX. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

