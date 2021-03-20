Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.27. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. Sysco has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

