Swerve 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.69 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00454973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00138199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.88 or 0.00672128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00076451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,948,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,395,105 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

