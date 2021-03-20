SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $351.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

