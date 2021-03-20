SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

