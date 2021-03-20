Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 8.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.87. 3,613,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,442,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,758 shares of company stock worth $18,116,774 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

