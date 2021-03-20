Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SU. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

