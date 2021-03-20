Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.03

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 2432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sumco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

