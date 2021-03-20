Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SEB Equities cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,210. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

