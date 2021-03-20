Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of Subaru stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
