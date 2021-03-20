Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

