Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $137,321,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

