Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 575,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 218,719 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,485. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.