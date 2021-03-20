Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Raised to $76.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,109. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.