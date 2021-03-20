Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 39,770 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,887 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $88,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

