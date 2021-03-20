Stifel Financial Corp Has $81.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of IQVIA worth $81,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.

IQV stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

