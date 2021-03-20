Stifel Financial Corp Buys 45,232 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $103,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

