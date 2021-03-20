Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 718,916 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 174.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $92,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

