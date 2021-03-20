Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 69,591 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

