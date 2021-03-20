Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 500 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

CSM opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

