Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

