Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

