Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

