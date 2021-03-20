Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.