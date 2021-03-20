Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

