State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.52

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.52 and last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

