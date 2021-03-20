Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

