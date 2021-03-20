Stacy Siegal Sells 4,077 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AEO opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

