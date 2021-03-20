Stacy Siegal Sells 4,077 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AEO opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.42.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
