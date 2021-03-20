SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Investec raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

SSE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

