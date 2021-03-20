SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

