Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Cut by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.