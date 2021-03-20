Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -522.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

